Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the second quarter worth $2,910,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,125,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,130,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 565,095 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DISA opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.78. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

