dKargo Price Reaches $0.0931 on Top Exchanges (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, dKargo has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One dKargo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0931 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. dKargo has a market capitalization of $94.75 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00042449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00115588 BTC.

dKargo Profile

dKargo is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

