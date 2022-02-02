DNotes (NOTE) Market Cap Hits $7,186.58

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One DNotes coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DNotes has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. DNotes has a total market cap of $7,186.58 and $59,004.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 81.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Coin Profile

DNotes (NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DNotes’ official website is dnotescoin.com . The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

Buying and Selling DNotes

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DNotes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DNotes using one of the exchanges listed above.

