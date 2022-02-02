DODO (DODO) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, DODO has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. DODO has a market capitalization of $51.63 million and $32.25 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DODO coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001262 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00042781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00116145 BTC.

About DODO

DODO (CRYPTO:DODO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

