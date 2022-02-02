Donut (DONUT) Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. Donut has a market capitalization of $306,080.35 and approximately $3,677.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00049862 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,661.05 or 0.07204378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00057022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,847.12 or 0.99757859 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00054423 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

