DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 26.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE DSL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.87. 7,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,441. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

