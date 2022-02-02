DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:DLY)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,780. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $20.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

