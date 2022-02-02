DoubleVerify (DV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE: DV) recently:

2/1/2022 – DoubleVerify is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2022 – DoubleVerify was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is a software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

1/21/2022 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $41.00 to $30.00.

1/12/2022 – DoubleVerify had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $31.00.

1/5/2022 – DoubleVerify was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is a software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

DV stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.23. The company had a trading volume of 728,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,368. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $417,768.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,837 shares of company stock worth $2,278,283 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

