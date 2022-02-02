Dowa (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Shares Down 3.5%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) shares were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.43 and last traded at $43.51. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.08.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.40.

About Dowa (OTCMKTS:DWMNF)

DOWA HOLDINGS Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies involved in recycling, mining, and smelting. It operates through the following segments: Environmental Management and Recycling, Nonferrous Metals, Electronic Materials, Metal Processing, Heat Treatment, and Others. The Environmental Management and Recycling segment covers waste disposal, resource recycling, soil remediation, and logistics.

