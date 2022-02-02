Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 315 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5,759.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in ServiceNow by 97,629.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,194 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $586.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $600.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.55. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $116.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

