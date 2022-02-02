Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,931 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.09% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $9,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

NYSE:RDY traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.34. 313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,486. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.47. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.55.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.