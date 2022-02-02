Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Short Interest Down 16.7% in January

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 7.3% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,999,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,599,000 after buying an additional 136,264 shares in the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $18,494,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP boosted its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 2.7% in the second quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,026,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 26,930 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 2.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after buying an additional 19,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $4,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DGNU traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,790. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

