DragonVein (DVC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $133,899.00

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a market cap of $2.35 million and $133,899.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,977.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.39 or 0.00750148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00243434 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00025462 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About DragonVein

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

