Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Market Cap Hits $4.85 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $4.85 million and $58,444.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.46 or 0.07213182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00058712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,181.46 or 1.00657106 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00054803 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

