DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $349,904.00

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for about $11.92 or 0.00031819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $12.37 million and approximately $349,904.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00051515 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.42 or 0.07124863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00057823 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,463.48 or 0.99992614 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00055288 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

