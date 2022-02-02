Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 2.80% of Ducommun worth $16,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $76,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DCO opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $519.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.44. Ducommun Incorporated has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $65.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.77 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

