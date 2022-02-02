Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Duke Energy by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 320,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,295,000 after purchasing an additional 110,862 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Duke Energy by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

DUK stock opened at $103.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.69. The firm has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

