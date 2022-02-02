DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01, RTT News reports. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,467. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

