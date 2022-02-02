Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Cut to C$53.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 66.14% from the company’s previous close.

DND has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.00.

DND traded down C$4.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$31.90. 595,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,682. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of C$31.17 and a 1 year high of C$53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -163.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.10.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$112.62 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Dye & Durham will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

