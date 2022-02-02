Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$60.00 to C$53.00. The stock traded as low as C$31.17 and last traded at C$31.30, with a volume of 546169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.50.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DND. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 target price on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dye & Durham presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.10. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$112.62 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Dye & Durham Limited will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Company Profile (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

