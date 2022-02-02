Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.07

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.07 and traded as high as C$3.17. Dynacor Gold Mines shares last traded at C$3.15, with a volume of 30,111 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$122.37 million and a P/E ratio of 10.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$78.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.0083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Dynacor Gold Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

Dynacor Gold Mines Company Profile

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

