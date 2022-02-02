Dynamite (DYNMT) Market Capitalization Tops $15,053.43

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $15,053.43 and $69,852.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.30 or 0.00314874 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000118 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007039 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000989 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $453.07 or 0.01226619 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 726,045 coins and its circulating supply is 387,338 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

