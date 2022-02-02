e-Gulden (EFL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.64 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $87.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0957 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.49 or 0.00293623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011160 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001912 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000612 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,989,338 coins and its circulating supply is 17,167,150 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

