e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Short Interest Update

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 449,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
NYSE ELF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.57. 740,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,079. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 86.97 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average is $30.08.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after acquiring an additional 904,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,275,000 after acquiring an additional 51,629 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,727,000 after acquiring an additional 394,192 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after purchasing an additional 384,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,453,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,226,000 after purchasing an additional 170,663 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.78.
About e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.