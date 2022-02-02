e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Short Interest Update

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 449,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NYSE ELF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.57. 740,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,079. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 86.97 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average is $30.08.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,775 shares of company stock valued at $924,744 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,063,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after acquiring an additional 904,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,275,000 after acquiring an additional 51,629 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,727,000 after acquiring an additional 394,192 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after purchasing an additional 384,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,453,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,226,000 after purchasing an additional 170,663 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

