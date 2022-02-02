e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. e.l.f. Beauty updated its FY22 guidance to $0.73-0.76 EPS.

Shares of ELF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.57. 740,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,079. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.07. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.97 and a beta of 2.02.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,775 shares of company stock worth $924,744 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.40% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $19,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.78.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.