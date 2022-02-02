e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $372-379 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.78 million.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $29.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,079. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.07. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 86.97 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.78.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,775 shares of company stock valued at $924,744 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $11,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

