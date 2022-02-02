eBoost (EBST) Reaches Market Cap of $1.65 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, eBoost has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $4.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.34 or 0.00295199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001936 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000644 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

