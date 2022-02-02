EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.70% of EchoStar worth $15,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EchoStar by 35.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in EchoStar by 254.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 107,711 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in EchoStar by 26.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EchoStar by 32.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,745,000 after purchasing an additional 789,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in EchoStar by 38.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 66,705 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.67.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $504.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.00 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

