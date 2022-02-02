ECOSC Price Up 12.5% Over Last Week (ECU)

ECOSC (CURRENCY:ECU) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, ECOSC has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ECOSC has a market cap of $7,754.95 and $970.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECOSC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00043544 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00119729 BTC.

About ECOSC

ECOSC (ECU) is a coin. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. ECOSC’s official website is www.ecosc.io . ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here . ECOSC’s official message board is medium.com/@ecosc

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment. “

