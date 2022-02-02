Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $112.25 and last traded at $111.70. 47,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,741,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.37.

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. UBS Group upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total value of $1,294,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $758,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,210 shares of company stock worth $21,244,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 511.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 39,285 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.