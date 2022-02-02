Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.84

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and traded as low as $2.46. Ekso Bionics shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 39,471 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EKSO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 41.27% and a negative net margin of 115.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 1,492.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the second quarter worth about $76,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 42,916 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

