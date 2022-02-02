Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Downgraded by BTIG Research to Neutral

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ELMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,256,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,812,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,575,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,532.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 395,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

