Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) was downgraded by Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential downside of 28.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ELMS opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

