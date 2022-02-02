Electrolux (OTC:ELUXF) Trading Up 1.3%

Electrolux AB (OTC:ELUXF)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.24 and last traded at $19.24. Approximately 192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.91.

Electrolux Company Profile (OTC:ELUXF)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

