Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,938 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $29,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 99,114 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after buying an additional 2,533,431 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 12,808 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA traded up $2.55 on Wednesday, reaching $132.49. 25,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,091. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.27. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.96.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,714 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,428 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

