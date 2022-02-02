Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Lowered to $127.00 at Barclays

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $152.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the game software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.96.

Shares of EA opened at $129.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.52, for a total value of $141,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $383,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,714 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,428 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Electronic Arts by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 104,740 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after acquiring an additional 38,613 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,893,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

