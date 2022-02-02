Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.83% from the stock’s previous close.

EA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $182.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.96.

EA opened at $129.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $464,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,714 shares of company stock worth $4,187,428 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Amundi acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,833 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,431 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,224 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

