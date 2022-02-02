Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Lowered to $155.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the game software company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.96.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ EA opened at $129.94 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $249,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,714 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,428 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Amundi bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,833 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.