Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Lowered to $158.00 at Raymond James

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $182.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.96.

EA opened at $129.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $249,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,714 shares of company stock worth $4,187,428. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $189,845,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

