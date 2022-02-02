Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Trading 4% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)’s stock price shot up 4% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $135.64 and last traded at $135.19. 122,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,753,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.94.

The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.96.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $464,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.52, for a total value of $141,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,714 shares of company stock worth $4,187,428 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.27. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.84.

About Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.