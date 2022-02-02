Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.4% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $23,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 403,570 shares of company stock worth $109,157,322 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.65.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.09. The stock had a trading volume of 33,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,628. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.69. The company has a market capitalization of $238.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

