Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EMBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EMBK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the December 31st total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,016,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMBK. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMBK. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Embark Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $2,342,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EMBK opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Embark Technology has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.99.

Embark Technology Company Profile

Embark Trucks Inc is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

