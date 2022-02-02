EMCORE (EMKR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect EMCORE to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. EMCORE has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. EMCORE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect EMCORE to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EMCORE stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $212.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in EMCORE by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in EMCORE by 721.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in EMCORE by 393.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in EMCORE by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

