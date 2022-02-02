Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Update

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:EDN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 38,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,805. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $300.93 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 31.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. On average, analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

