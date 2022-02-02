Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.09

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.09 and traded as low as $1.58. Energy Focus shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 241,774 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 117.70% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFOI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Focus by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 51,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Focus by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 48,621 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Focus by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.