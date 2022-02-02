EnerSys (ENS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.50 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EnerSys to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys stock opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $71.20 and a 52-week high of $104.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

ENS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EnerSys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In related news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EnerSys stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.