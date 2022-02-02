Enigma (ENG) Hits Market Capitalization of $516,283.84

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $516,283.84 and $168,535.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.00252517 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00013760 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008748 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000943 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00018936 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

