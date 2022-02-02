EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Reaches $0.0149 on Exchanges

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $84,827.08 and $30,648.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

