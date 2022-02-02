Envista (NVST) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Envista (NYSE:NVST) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Envista to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista stock opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $41.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Envista has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $2,356,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Envista from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.