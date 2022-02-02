EOS Price Reaches $2.37 (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One EOS coin can now be bought for $2.37 or 0.00006290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $2.32 billion and approximately $280.89 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000260 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,046,061,128 coins and its circulating supply is 979,474,903 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

